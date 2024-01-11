AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the major metropolitan beacon of the Texas Panhandle and High Plains region, home to an international airport as well as major shipping railways and interstates, Amarillo tends to see more than 1 million overnight visitors each year. However, while many plan visits for business or entertainment, overnight stays in the Yellow City for others can come as a surprise.
Whether an unexpected layover is the result of weather conditions, a mishap on the road, a delay at the airport, or otherwise, MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of places to stay and things to do for those who expect to leave Amarillo by morning.
Places to stay in Amarillo
Top-rated hotels in Amarillo, according to TripAdvisor.com, Trip.com, and the US News & World Report include:
- Hilton Garden Inn Amarillo
- Embassy Suites by Hilton Amarillo Downtown
- My Place Hotel – Amarillo West/Medical Center
- Drury Inn & Suites Amarillo
- The Barfield
- Home2 Suites by Hilton Amarillo
- Courtyard Amarillo Downtown
- Homewood Suites by Hilton Amarillo
- Hyatt Place Amarillo West
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Amarillo West
Places to eat in Amarillo
Top-rated restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp.com, include:
- Coyote Bluff Cafe
- Tyler’s Barbeque
- El Manantial
- Yellow City Street Food
- The Big Texan Steak Ranch
- Crush Wine Bar & Grill
- It’s a Punjabi Affair
- OHMS Cafe & Bar
- Public House
- Fire Slice Pizzeria
Things to do in Amarillo
Attractions and Landmarks
- 2nd Amendment Cowboy
- The Big Texan Steak Ranch
- Cadillac Ranch
- Ozymandias on the Plains
- Palo Duro Canyon
- The Helium Monument
- The Floating Mesa
Areas and Experiences
- The 6th Street Historic District on Route 66
- ‘Collect’ a Herd of High Plains Horses
- Downtown Amarillo
- The Harrington House
Museums and Educational Entertainment
- Amarillo Botanical Gardens
- Amarillo Museum of Art
- Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument
- Amarillo Railroad Museum
- American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum
- The Amarillo Zoo
- Bill’s Backyard Classics
- The Don Harrington Discovery Center
- Jack Sisemore RV Museum
- Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian
- Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum
- Texas Air & Space Museum
- Texas Panhandle War Memorial
- Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
