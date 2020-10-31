What the Amarillo Bulls are doing to keep fans safe as season starts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday was the first game of the Amarillo Bulls 2020-2021 hockey season, which saw many turn out to support the home team.

As the Amarillo Bulls’ season starts in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Lois Offerman, Senior Director of Business Operations for the Amarillo Bulls said they are following all guidelines.

“We are doing the social distancing, we are asking people to wear the mask, we are requiring six feet social distancing, when we are setting up all of our seats and our arrangements here in the arena and then we are making sure all of our players, staff, and coaches use social distancing as well as the masks,” said Offerman.

They sanitize before and after every game.

“The entire arena is being completely sanitized, it takes the civic center a few hours. So before each game, they are making sure everything is handled and taken care of,” said Offerman.

Offerman said if coaches and players are feeling ill, they are required to get a COVID test.

“Everything that is required by the CDC and texas.gov, we are complying with for a sports team,” said Offerman.

Offerman said fans wanted hockey back and the Bulls are working to make sure they continue to enjoy the game.

“They know that if they comply, they get to keep hockey and that’s all that matters. Our fans are die-hard fans, they live, breathe, and eat, the Amarillo Bulls and our goal. So our fans are dedicated and they will follow our guidelines,” said Offerman.

Offerman said if fans aren’t following the guidelines laid out by the Amarillo Bulls and Amarillo Civic Center, they will be asked to leave the game. Offerman said she did not see that happen Saturday.

Proceeds from this Saturday’s Amarillo Bulls hockey game benefitted Family Support Services and you can catch the Bulls in action Sunday as well. They’ll be taking on the Lone Star Brahmas.

