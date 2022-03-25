AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the High Plains enter into severe weather season, power outages could be an increasingly common issue that families face. Wes Reeves from Xcel Energy offered advice about a few simple steps households can take to prepare in case of a power outage.

Reeves said Xcel has its own meteorologist who watches the forecast to determine when and where a storm may be favored to knock out the power for a given area. When they have that knowledge, Xcel can bring resources and supplies into the area to increase their response time for a potential power outage.

According to Reeves, downed or low-hanging power lines and damaged electrical equipment have the potential to cause serious injuries or even death. Always assume that electric lines and equipment are energized, even if they do not appear to be “live.” Stay at least 25 feet away from downed lines and 10 feet away from overhead lines.

Here are some power outage tips from the Xcel Energy website: