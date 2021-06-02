What should the Amarillo Zoo name their new bear cub – Sasha, Mesa, or Coco?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In March, the Amarillo Zoo welcomed a one-year-old girl cub from New Mexico who needed a home and now she needs a name, according to the Amarillo Zoo.
The cub was brought to Amarillo after multiple captures near humans and communities by the New Mexico Dept. of Game & Fish and she is recovering after recent hip surgery from an injury that happened in the wild, the zoo said.
The cub will be on exhibit for visitors soon but in the meantime, the Amarillo Zoo is asking the public for help with naming the new resident.
According to the Amarillo Zoo, they are holding an online poll, which begins today, June 2 and ends on Tuesday June 8, to name the new bear cub. The choices are – Sasha, Mesa or Coco.
The public can vote on the Amarillo Zoo’s Facebook page by choosing the emoji that represents each name, the Amarillo Zoo stated.
Kayla Sell, Amarillo Zoo visitor service specialist said, “We want the Amarillo community to be involved in welcoming our new bear cub here at the Amarillo Zoo.”
“She has done so well since arriving here. We are looking forward to visitors to the Amarillo Zoo being able to see her as soon as possible,” Sell said.
For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806)
378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.
