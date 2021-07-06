‘What is there to do, around here?’: Summer fun in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With Fourth of July celebrations already past, what else is going on during summer on the High Plains? Here, MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of some of the best places to spend time in the Amarillo area, with more events coming up on our Community Calendar.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles’ 2021 Season is in full swing – See the game schedule here, and spend an evening at HODGETOWN Stadium!

Wonderland Amusement Park is open for its 2021 season – a timeless way to enjoy a day with roller coasters, water slides, and mini-golf!

Palo Duro Canyon is the second largest canyon system in the United States and has the most impressive views on the High Plains!

Experience a throwback to the early age of road-tripping in America on Historic Route 66!

Grab a can of paint and make your mark at Cadillac Ranch!

With new animals welcomed this year, the Amarillo Zoo is more ready than ever to offer education and entertainment for the whole family!

If your thumbs are green with envy, the Amarillo Botanical Gardens has just what you need.

The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum is your resource for all things history on the High Plains.

Organizations, dining, entertainment, shopping, and historical sights can all be found in Downtown Amarillo!

Think you have a big appetite? If so, consider hitting up the Big Texan Steak Ranch for their 72 oz. steak challenge!

If it’s science you want, it’s science you’ll get at the Don Harrington Discovery Center!

Performed since 1965 and internationally-know, TEXAS Outdoor Musical is a crowning jewel of Palo Duro Canyon State Park!

Starlight Ranch is back in business, and offers a unique High Plains concert experience for everyone!

Keep up to date with the latest in the High Plains here – and no matter where your interests are or who you’re spending time with, have a wonderful summer in Amarillo!