AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although the High Plains welcomed an unofficial start to the summer with Memorial Day, often a time for celebrations and long weekends, the news did not take a holiday. Here’s a look at a few of the top stories from the High Plains over the weekend.

Memorial Day events

On Memorial Day on Monday, a number of entities around Amarillo hosted ceremonies, speakers, and picnics in recognition of the holiday. These included the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center, Llano Cemetery, the Texas Air and Space Museum, and others.

Midpoint Fire

Beginning Saturday and burning into Tuesday morning, the “Midpoint” fire in Oldham County broke out over the weekend. MyHighPlains.com has tracked the fire’s progression, and the last update from the Texas A&M Forest Service noted that the fire had covered 3,717 acres and was 95% contained.

Dalhart City Pool

According to the Dalhart Police Department, a severe accident involving a child on Sunday has closed the city pool until further notice. Dalhart Police Chief Eloy Duran noted that the investigation was ongoing.

Deadly altercation

On Friday, one man was found dead in the 1100 block of Bluebell Street in Amarillo after what police said was a “physical altercation” between multiple people. 42-year-old Mohamad Al Obeidi was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with “injuries consistent with blunt force trauma,” according to police.

No arrests had been made at the time of the police report, and the Amarillo Police Department noted that the investigation was ongoing.

Uvalde shooting updates

On Friday, a cousin of one of the children who were killed in the school shooting in Uvalde, Maria Fernandez of Amarillo, spoke to MyHighPlains.com about her grief and experience in the wake of the tragedy.

A family member of 10-year-old Rojelio Torres, Fernandez said she was angry about how the shooting was possible. Further, she spoke about how she wanted better for her own son, hoped people would learn from the shooting, and hoped that people would pay better attention to mental health issues.

“I’m sorry for, you know, my cousin. I’m sorry for everybody,” Fernandez said, “I hope that things can get better. I hope they’re, you know, they didn’t die in vain.”

Fernandez was on her way Friday to be with her cousin, one of Rojelio’s parents.

National Rifle Association annual convention

As Maria Fernandez prepared to leave Amarillo to be with her family on Friday, the National Rifle Association (NRA) assembled in Houston for its annual convention. While protesters gathered outside, speakers such as Former President Donald Trump lined up to speak at the event.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, as well as planned guests such as singer Don McLean, backed out of appearing to speak or perform at the convention in the wake of the Uvalde shooting.

While President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have renewed calls for stricter gun laws in the wake of the Uvalde shooting, NRA board members and others attending the conference dismissed talk of banning or limiting access to firearms.

