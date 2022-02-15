AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – What classifies as social media harassment?

On Friday, a Potter County man was charged with stalking with a previous conviction after the Potter County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of several alleged sexually explicit messages sent through social media.

Amarillo Police Department’s Corporal Jeb Hilton said harassment over social media has to fall into a specific category.

“When you see something that comes across one time and not doesn’t see it again, that does not constitute harassment. Harassment is going to be a continuing thing, that you say ‘hey this is not welcomed and it continues to come after that,” said Cpl. Jeb Hilton.

He added the Amarillo Police Department will come out and make a report of any unwanted messages if that person believes it could lead to further harassment.

“If you call and say I need to make a report on this for happening to make sure it’s being recorded somewhere, we are going to take that report. It just doesn’t mean that we can’t make the court accept charges on it. Don’t think the police are not going to come out because it only happened one time, we will definitely make a report on it,” said Cpl. Hilton.

These laws cover all electronic communication, not just messages over cell phones, but also all social media platforms.

A harassment charge can go from a Class B misdemeanor and up, including stalking charges or an assault by threat charge.

“Depending on the nature of the harassment, if it’s continuing and if their our sexual obscene things happening or if it’s just calling and hanging up or sending you messages that are unwanted. Depending on what’s going on is going to determine that case and what the charges are going to be,” added Cpl. Hilton.

Cpl. Hilton said APD has seen threats or arguments that have started online escalate.

“It started out as a threat or just an argument online, that then lead up to a fight or shooting or something like that. It has definitely happened and it is something that we take very seriously,” said Cpl. Hilton.

He said the best thing you can do when you do receive unwanted messages is to tell the person sending these messages, that they are unwanted.

Cpl. Hilton wants to assure people that file a report regarding harassment over social media that it can sometimes be a slow process, as it has to go through many steps to determine if charges can be filed.