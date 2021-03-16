Severe Weather Tools

What are the highest-paying jobs in Amarillo? Here are our top 50

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether it be necessity or curiosity that drives the question, you may need a list of your area’s top paying positions.

Collected through Stacker, here is our Top 50 list of the highest paying jobs in Amarillo.

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Amarillo, TX, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Amarillo, the annual mean wage is $44,130 or 17.5% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $253,090. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

via michaeljung // Shutterstock

50. Power plant operators

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $73,380
  • #61 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 30

National

  • Annual mean salary: $79,370
  • Employment: 33,620
  • Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,470)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,500)
    — Modesto, CA ($102,510)
    Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

49. Personal financial advisors

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $73,860
  • #231 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 90

National

  • Annual mean salary: $119,290
  • Employment: 210,190
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
    — Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
    — San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
    Canva

48. Civil engineers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $74,480
  • #315 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 120

National

  • Annual mean salary: $94,360
  • Employment: 310,850
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)
    — Midland, TX ($117,900)
    — Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)

47. Operations research analysts

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $75,290
  • #108 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 30

National

  • Annual mean salary: $90,600
  • Employment: 99,680
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,530)
    — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,310)
    — Salinas, CA ($121,050)

46. Occupational health and safety specialists

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $75,580
  • #104 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 80

National

  • Annual mean salary: $76,290
  • Employment: 92,780
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,230)
    — Idaho Falls, ID ($99,020)
    — Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($97,560)

45. Management analysts

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $75,900
  • #266 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 110

National

  • Annual mean salary: $95,560
  • Employment: 709,750
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Dothan, AL ($132,090)
    — Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)
    — Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)

44. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $76,060
  • #168 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 130

National

  • Annual mean salary: $86,180
  • Employment: 249,090
  • Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($116,640)
    — Raleigh, NC ($112,570)
    — Lake Charles, LA ($110,260)

43. Database administrators and architects

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $79,100
  • #163 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 30

National

  • Annual mean salary: $96,110
  • Employment: 125,460
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)

42. Accountants and auditors

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $79,880
  • #51 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 960

National

  • Annual mean salary: $79,520
  • Employment: 1,280,700
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($102,090)
    — Salinas, CA ($97,640)
    — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($95,570)

41. Network and computer systems administrators

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $80,210
  • #128 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 210

National

  • Annual mean salary: $88,410
  • Employment: 354,450
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,440)
    — Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($112,910)
    — California-Lexington Park, MD ($109,790)

40. Speech-language pathologists

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $81,140
  • #130 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 160

National

  • Annual mean salary: $82,000
  • Employment: 154,360
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)
    — Corvallis, OR ($105,380)
    — Chico, CA ($104,640)

39. Medical equipment repairers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $81,590
  • #2 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $53,130
  • Employment: 46,370
  • Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($94,890)
    — Amarillo, TX ($81,590)
    — Modesto, CA ($74,740)
Lighthunter // Shutterstock

38. Logisticians

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $82,550
  • #56 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 90

National

  • Annual mean salary: $78,680
  • Employment: 182,050
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Lake Charles, LA ($124,160)
    — California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490)
    — Anchorage, AK ($100,690)

37. Real estate sales agents

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $83,090
  • #9 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 60

National

  • Annual mean salary: $62,060
  • Employment: 162,330
  • Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,700)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,250)
    — Midland, TX ($92,340)

36. Electrical engineers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $83,870
  • #251 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 130

National

  • Annual mean salary: $103,480
  • Employment: 185,570
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
    — Salinas, CA ($129,850)
    — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
    Wikimedia Commons

34 (tie). Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $85,410
  • #98 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 80

National

  • Annual mean salary: $87,450
  • Employment: 113,270
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Santa Rosa, CA ($136,390)
    — Jefferson City, MO ($118,920)
    — Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($117,960)

34 (tie). Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $85,410
  • #247 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 280

National

  • Annual mean salary: $100,340
  • Employment: 271,020
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Modesto, CA ($150,080)
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)

33. Veterinarians

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $87,700
  • #216 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $104,820
  • Employment: 74,540
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
    — Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
    — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

32. Physical therapists

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $88,440
  • #180 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 120

National

  • Annual mean salary: $90,170
  • Employment: 233,350
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
    — Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
    — Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)

31. Construction managers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $89,730
  • #234 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 380

National

  • Annual mean salary: $105,000
  • Employment: 293,380
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
    — Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

30. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $90,700
  • #122 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 30

National

  • Annual mean salary: $94,950
  • Employment: 121,340
  • Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)
    — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)

29. Loan officers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $90,930
  • #25 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 170

National

  • Annual mean salary: $76,200
  • Employment: 308,370
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Stockton-Lodi, CA ($117,330)
    — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($113,480)
    — Yuba City, CA ($113,340)

28. Occupational therapists

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $93,220
  • #48 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 100

National

  • Annual mean salary: $86,210
  • Employment: 133,570
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — The Villages, FL ($115,090)
    — Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)

27. Education administrators, postsecondary

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $93,990
  • #154 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 160

National

  • Annual mean salary: $112,400
  • Employment: 144,880
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
    — Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
    — Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

26. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $95,040
  • #28 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 260

National

  • Annual mean salary: $93,090
  • Employment: 437,880
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880)
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960)
    — Owensboro, KY ($133,600)

25. Medical and health services managers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $96,380
  • #274 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 270

National

  • Annual mean salary: $115,160
  • Employment: 394,910
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

24. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $98,220
  • #129 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 90

National

  • Annual mean salary: $103,320
  • Employment: 132,040
  • Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

23. Marketing managers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $99,160
  • #237 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 50

National

  • Annual mean salary: $149,200
  • Employment: 263,680
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
    — Boulder, CO ($183,460)

22. Mechanical engineers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $99,910
  • #44 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 90

National

  • Annual mean salary: $93,540
  • Employment: 306,990
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
    — Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)

21. Computer programmers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $100,880
  • #15 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 120

National

  • Annual mean salary: $92,610
  • Employment: 199,540
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)
    — Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)

20. Industrial engineers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $101,100
  • #44 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 60

National

  • Annual mean salary: $92,660
  • Employment: 291,710
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
    — Billings, MT ($124,350)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)

19. Nurse practitioners

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $101,510
  • #275 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 230

National

  • Annual mean salary: $111,840
  • Employment: 200,600
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
    — Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

18. General and operations managers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $105,280
  • #195 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,870

National

  • Annual mean salary: $123,030
  • Employment: 2,400,280
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
    — Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

17. Electronics engineers, except computer

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $107,990
  • #53 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $110,210
  • Employment: 128,800
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
    — Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
    — Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)

16. Physician assistants

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $108,460
  • #169 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 60

National

  • Annual mean salary: $112,410
  • Employment: 120,090
  • Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Salinas, CA ($161,370)
    — Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
    — Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

15. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $108,480
  • #55 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 190

National

  • Annual mean salary: $111,620
  • Employment: 1,406,870
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

14. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $110,100
  • #13 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 40

National

  • Annual mean salary: $108,350
  • Employment: 29,200
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Tulsa, OK ($207,900)
    — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($170,220)
    — Midland, TX ($165,590)

13. Lawyers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $114,670
  • #151 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 270

National

  • Annual mean salary: $145,300
  • Employment: 657,170
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
    — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

12. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $115,770
  • #35 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 160

National

  • Annual mean salary: $121,620
  • Employment: 201,920
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)
    — Jackson, MS ($185,500)
    — Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)

11. Human resources managers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $116,040
  • #129 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 40

National

  • Annual mean salary: $129,570
  • Employment: 154,800
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

10. Industrial production managers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $116,840
  • #112 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 120

National

  • Annual mean salary: $115,110
  • Employment: 185,790
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Florence, SC ($158,000)
    — Boulder, CO ($149,990)
    — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

9. Sales managers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $117,850
  • #231 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 150

National

  • Annual mean salary: $141,690
  • Employment: 402,600
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
    — Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
    — Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

8. Pharmacists

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $126,370
  • #175 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 280

National

  • Annual mean salary: $125,510
  • Employment: 311,200
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Tyler, TX ($161,790)
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
    — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

7. Computer and information systems managers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $128,560
  • #156 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 80

National

  • Annual mean salary: $156,390
  • Employment: 433,960
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

6. Aerospace engineers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $128,810
  • #8 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $119,220
  • Employment: 63,200
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)
IBM Research // Flickr

5. Financial managers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $131,230
  • #119 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 300

National

  • Annual mean salary: $147,530
  • Employment: 654,790
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

4. Chief executives

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $167,810
  • #194 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 40

National

  • Annual mean salary: $193,850
  • Employment: 205,890
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
    — Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
    — Midland, TX ($258,760)

3. Architectural and engineering managers

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $198,010
  • #2 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 30

National

  • Annual mean salary: $152,930
  • Employment: 194,250
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
    — Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
    — Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
    Canva

2. Family medicine physicians

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $244,830
  • #52 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 90

National

  • Annual mean salary: $213,270
  • Employment: 109,370
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Racine, WI ($286,030)
    — Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
    — Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
    Canva

1. Dentists, general

Amarillo, TX

  • Annual mean salary: $253,090
  • #7 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $178,260
  • Employment: 110,730
  • Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Burlington, NC ($278,360)
    — Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
    — Longview, TX ($272,440)
Canva

