What are the highest-paying jobs in Amarillo? Here are our top 50

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether it be necessity or curiosity that drives the question, you may need a list of your area’s top paying positions.
Collected through Stacker, here is our Top 50 list of the highest paying jobs in Amarillo.
Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Amarillo, TX, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Amarillo, the annual mean wage is $44,130 or 17.5% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $253,090. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
50. Power plant operators
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $73,380
- #61 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $79,370
- Employment: 33,620
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,470)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,500)
— Modesto, CA ($102,510)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
49. Personal financial advisors
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $73,860
- #231 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,290
- Employment: 210,190
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
Canva
48. Civil engineers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $74,480
- #315 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $94,360
- Employment: 310,850
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)
— Midland, TX ($117,900)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)
47. Operations research analysts
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $75,290
- #108 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $90,600
- Employment: 99,680
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,530)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,310)
— Salinas, CA ($121,050)
46. Occupational health and safety specialists
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $75,580
- #104 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $76,290
- Employment: 92,780
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,230)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($99,020)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($97,560)
45. Management analysts
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $75,900
- #266 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $95,560
- Employment: 709,750
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($132,090)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)
44. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $76,060
- #168 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $86,180
- Employment: 249,090
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($116,640)
— Raleigh, NC ($112,570)
— Lake Charles, LA ($110,260)
43. Database administrators and architects
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $79,100
- #163 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $96,110
- Employment: 125,460
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)
42. Accountants and auditors
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $79,880
- #51 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 960
National
- Annual mean salary: $79,520
- Employment: 1,280,700
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($102,090)
— Salinas, CA ($97,640)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($95,570)
41. Network and computer systems administrators
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $80,210
- #128 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 210
National
- Annual mean salary: $88,410
- Employment: 354,450
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,440)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($112,910)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($109,790)
40. Speech-language pathologists
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $81,140
- #130 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $82,000
- Employment: 154,360
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)
— Corvallis, OR ($105,380)
— Chico, CA ($104,640)
39. Medical equipment repairers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $81,590
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $53,130
- Employment: 46,370
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($94,890)
— Amarillo, TX ($81,590)
— Modesto, CA ($74,740)
38. Logisticians
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $82,550
- #56 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $78,680
- Employment: 182,050
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Lake Charles, LA ($124,160)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490)
— Anchorage, AK ($100,690)
37. Real estate sales agents
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $83,090
- #9 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $62,060
- Employment: 162,330
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,700)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,250)
— Midland, TX ($92,340)
36. Electrical engineers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $83,870
- #251 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $103,480
- Employment: 185,570
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
— Salinas, CA ($129,850)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
Wikimedia Commons
34 (tie). Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $85,410
- #98 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $87,450
- Employment: 113,270
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($136,390)
— Jefferson City, MO ($118,920)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($117,960)
34 (tie). Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $85,410
- #247 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280
National
- Annual mean salary: $100,340
- Employment: 271,020
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($150,080)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)
33. Veterinarians
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $87,700
- #216 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $104,820
- Employment: 74,540
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
32. Physical therapists
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $88,440
- #180 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $90,170
- Employment: 233,350
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)
31. Construction managers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $89,730
- #234 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National
- Annual mean salary: $105,000
- Employment: 293,380
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
30. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $90,700
- #122 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $94,950
- Employment: 121,340
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)
29. Loan officers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $90,930
- #25 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $76,200
- Employment: 308,370
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($117,330)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($113,480)
— Yuba City, CA ($113,340)
28. Occupational therapists
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $93,220
- #48 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $86,210
- Employment: 133,570
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— The Villages, FL ($115,090)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)
27. Education administrators, postsecondary
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $93,990
- #154 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $112,400
- Employment: 144,880
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
26. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $95,040
- #28 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 260
National
- Annual mean salary: $93,090
- Employment: 437,880
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960)
— Owensboro, KY ($133,600)
25. Medical and health services managers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $96,380
- #274 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 270
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,160
- Employment: 394,910
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
24. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $98,220
- #129 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $103,320
- Employment: 132,040
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
23. Marketing managers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $99,160
- #237 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $149,200
- Employment: 263,680
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
22. Mechanical engineers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $99,910
- #44 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $93,540
- Employment: 306,990
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)
21. Computer programmers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $100,880
- #15 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $92,610
- Employment: 199,540
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)
— Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)
20. Industrial engineers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $101,100
- #44 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $92,660
- Employment: 291,710
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
— Billings, MT ($124,350)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)
19. Nurse practitioners
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $101,510
- #275 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $111,840
- Employment: 200,600
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
18. General and operations managers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $105,280
- #195 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,870
National
- Annual mean salary: $123,030
- Employment: 2,400,280
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
17. Electronics engineers, except computer
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $107,990
- #53 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $110,210
- Employment: 128,800
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)
16. Physician assistants
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $108,460
- #169 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $112,410
- Employment: 120,090
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
15. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $108,480
- #55 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $111,620
- Employment: 1,406,870
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
14. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $110,100
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $108,350
- Employment: 29,200
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Tulsa, OK ($207,900)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($170,220)
— Midland, TX ($165,590)
13. Lawyers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $114,670
- #151 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 270
National
- Annual mean salary: $145,300
- Employment: 657,170
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
12. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $115,770
- #35 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $121,620
- Employment: 201,920
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)
— Jackson, MS ($185,500)
— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)
11. Human resources managers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $116,040
- #129 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $129,570
- Employment: 154,800
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
10. Industrial production managers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $116,840
- #112 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,110
- Employment: 185,790
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
9. Sales managers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $117,850
- #231 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $141,690
- Employment: 402,600
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
8. Pharmacists
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $126,370
- #175 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,510
- Employment: 311,200
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
7. Computer and information systems managers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $128,560
- #156 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $156,390
- Employment: 433,960
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
6. Aerospace engineers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $128,810
- #8 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,220
- Employment: 63,200
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)
5. Financial managers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $131,230
- #119 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 300
National
- Annual mean salary: $147,530
- Employment: 654,790
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
4. Chief executives
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $167,810
- #194 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $193,850
- Employment: 205,890
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
3. Architectural and engineering managers
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $198,010
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $152,930
- Employment: 194,250
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
Canva
2. Family medicine physicians
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $244,830
- #52 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $213,270
- Employment: 109,370
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
Canva
1. Dentists, general
Amarillo, TX
- Annual mean salary: $253,090
- #7 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $178,260
- Employment: 110,730
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Jury selection continues in George Floyd trial
- Keep an eye on the weather: Storms taking aim at the South could bring strong tornadoes
- What are the highest-paying jobs in Amarillo? Here are our top 50
- APH reports 31 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 recoveries in Amarillo area
- US air travel rises to highest level since pandemic hit