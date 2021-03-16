What are the highest-paying jobs in Amarillo? Here are our top 50

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether it be necessity or curiosity that drives the question, you may need a list of your area’s top paying positions.

Collected through Stacker, here is our Top 50 list of the highest paying jobs in Amarillo.

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Amarillo, TX, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Amarillo, the annual mean wage is $44,130 or 17.5% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $253,090. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

50. Power plant operators

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $73,380

#61 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $79,370

Employment: 33,620

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,470)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,500)

— Modesto, CA ($102,510)

49. Personal financial advisors

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $73,860

#231 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $119,290

Employment: 210,190

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

48. Civil engineers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $74,480

#315 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $94,360

Employment: 310,850

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)

— Midland, TX ($117,900)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)



47. Operations research analysts

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $75,290

#108 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $90,600

Employment: 99,680

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,530)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,310)

— Salinas, CA ($121,050)



46. Occupational health and safety specialists

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $75,580

#104 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $76,290

Employment: 92,780

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,230)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($99,020)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($97,560)



45. Management analysts

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $75,900

#266 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $95,560

Employment: 709,750

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($132,090)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)



44. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $76,060

#168 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 130

National

Annual mean salary: $86,180

Employment: 249,090

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($116,640)

— Raleigh, NC ($112,570)

— Lake Charles, LA ($110,260)



43. Database administrators and architects

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $79,100

#163 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $96,110

Employment: 125,460

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)



42. Accountants and auditors

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $79,880

#51 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 960

National

Annual mean salary: $79,520

Employment: 1,280,700

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($102,090)

— Salinas, CA ($97,640)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($95,570)



41. Network and computer systems administrators

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $80,210

#128 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 210

National

Annual mean salary: $88,410

Employment: 354,450

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,440)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($112,910)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($109,790)



40. Speech-language pathologists

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $81,140

#130 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National

Annual mean salary: $82,000

Employment: 154,360

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)

— Corvallis, OR ($105,380)

— Chico, CA ($104,640)



39. Medical equipment repairers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $81,590

#2 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $53,130

Employment: 46,370

Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($94,890)

— Amarillo, TX ($81,590)

— Modesto, CA ($74,740)



38. Logisticians

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $82,550

#56 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $78,680

Employment: 182,050

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($124,160)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490)

— Anchorage, AK ($100,690)



37. Real estate sales agents

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $83,090

#9 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $62,060

Employment: 162,330

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,700)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,250)

— Midland, TX ($92,340)



36. Electrical engineers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $83,870

#251 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 130

National

Annual mean salary: $103,480

Employment: 185,570

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

34 (tie). Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $85,410

#98 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $87,450

Employment: 113,270

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($136,390)

— Jefferson City, MO ($118,920)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($117,960)



34 (tie). Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $85,410

#247 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 280

National

Annual mean salary: $100,340

Employment: 271,020

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($150,080)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)



33. Veterinarians

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $87,700

#216 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $104,820

Employment: 74,540

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)



32. Physical therapists

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $88,440

#180 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $90,170

Employment: 233,350

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)



31. Construction managers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $89,730

#234 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 380

National

Annual mean salary: $105,000

Employment: 293,380

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)



30. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $90,700

#122 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $94,950

Employment: 121,340

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)



29. Loan officers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $90,930

#25 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $76,200

Employment: 308,370

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($117,330)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($113,480)

— Yuba City, CA ($113,340)



28. Occupational therapists

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $93,220

#48 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $86,210

Employment: 133,570

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— The Villages, FL ($115,090)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)



27. Education administrators, postsecondary

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $93,990

#154 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National

Annual mean salary: $112,400

Employment: 144,880

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)



26. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $95,040

#28 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 260

National

Annual mean salary: $93,090

Employment: 437,880

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960)

— Owensboro, KY ($133,600)



25. Medical and health services managers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $96,380

#274 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 270

National

Annual mean salary: $115,160

Employment: 394,910

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)



24. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $98,220

#129 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $103,320

Employment: 132,040

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)



23. Marketing managers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $99,160

#237 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $149,200

Employment: 263,680

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)



22. Mechanical engineers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $99,910

#44 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $93,540

Employment: 306,990

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)

— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)



21. Computer programmers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $100,880

#15 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $92,610

Employment: 199,540

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)

— Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)



20. Industrial engineers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $101,100

#44 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $92,660

Employment: 291,710

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)

— Billings, MT ($124,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)



19. Nurse practitioners

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $101,510

#275 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $111,840

Employment: 200,600

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)



18. General and operations managers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $105,280

#195 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,870

National

Annual mean salary: $123,030

Employment: 2,400,280

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)



17. Electronics engineers, except computer

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $107,990

#53 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $110,210

Employment: 128,800

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)



16. Physician assistants

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $108,460

#169 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $112,410

Employment: 120,090

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)



15. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $108,480

#55 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National

Annual mean salary: $111,620

Employment: 1,406,870

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)



14. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $110,100

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $108,350

Employment: 29,200

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($207,900)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($170,220)

— Midland, TX ($165,590)



13. Lawyers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $114,670

#151 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 270

National

Annual mean salary: $145,300

Employment: 657,170

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)



12. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $115,770

#35 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National

Annual mean salary: $121,620

Employment: 201,920

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)

— Jackson, MS ($185,500)

— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)



11. Human resources managers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $116,040

#129 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $129,570

Employment: 154,800

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)



10. Industrial production managers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $116,840

#112 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $115,110

Employment: 185,790

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)



9. Sales managers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $117,850

#231 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $141,690

Employment: 402,600

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)



8. Pharmacists

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $126,370

#175 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 280

National

Annual mean salary: $125,510

Employment: 311,200

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)



7. Computer and information systems managers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $128,560

#156 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $156,390

Employment: 433,960

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)



6. Aerospace engineers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $128,810

#8 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $119,220

Employment: 63,200

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)



5. Financial managers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $131,230

#119 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 300

National

Annual mean salary: $147,530

Employment: 654,790

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)



4. Chief executives

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $167,810

#194 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $193,850

Employment: 205,890

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)



3. Architectural and engineering managers

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $198,010

#2 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $152,930

Employment: 194,250

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

2. Family medicine physicians

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $244,830

#52 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $213,270

Employment: 109,370

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

1. Dentists, general

Amarillo, TX

Annual mean salary: $253,090

#7 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $178,260

Employment: 110,730

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)