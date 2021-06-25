What are the best counties in Texas? Randall ranks in Top 10

TEXAS (Stacker.com) – What makes a particular county the best? Oftentimes, it’s a good mix of opportunities for fun outdoor activities and cultural attractions. Throw in some historical sites, good schools, job opportunities, and affordable housing, and the county will most likely have happy residents.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Texas using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks counties by a variety of factors including: public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing.

Many counties on the list are experiencing growth due to their job opportunities, education, or home values. Others are adored for their historic or well-designed value, or devotion to cultural opportunities. Keep reading to see if your county made the list.

1 / 25Canva

#25. Bexar County

– Population: 1,952,843

– Median home value: $161,800 (59% own)

– Median rent: $1,015 (41% rent)

– Median household income: $57,157

– Top public schools: Health Careers High School (A+), Reagan High School (A+), International School of the Americas (A+)

– Top private schools: Keystone School (A+), Saint Mary’s Hall (A+), TMI Episcopal (A+)

– Top places to live: Alamo Heights (A+), Terrell Hills (A+), Northeast Inner Loop (A+)

2 / 25Vami IV // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Tom Green County

– Population: 117,986

– Median home value: $141,500 (63% own)

– Median rent: $880 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $53,903

– Top public schools: Wall Middle School (A), Wall Elementary School (A), Wall High School (A)

– Top private schools: Cornerstone Christian School (A), Ambleside School of San Angelo (A), Trinity Lutheran School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: San Angelo (B+), Christoval (B+), Carlsbad (B)

3 / 25Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bell County

– Population: 348,574

– Median home value: $147,700 (54% own)

– Median rent: $927 (46% rent)

– Median household income: $54,884

– Top public schools: Sparta Elementary School (A), Holland Elementary School (A), Tarver Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (A), Central Texas Christian School (A), Memorial Christian Academy (B+)

– Top places to live: Belton (A), Harker Heights (A), Morgan’s Point Resort (A)

4 / 25Mark Fisher // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Tarrant County

– Population: 2,049,770

– Median home value: $188,500 (61% own)

– Median rent: $1,095 (39% rent)

– Median household income: $67,700

– Top public schools: Carroll Senior High School (A+), Carroll Middle School (A+), Westlake Academy (A+)

– Top private schools: Trinity Valley School (A+), Fort Worth Country Day School (A+), The Oakridge School (A+)

– Top places to live: Southlake (A+), Colleyville (A+), Keller (A+)

5 / 25Lpret // Wikicommons

#21. McLennan County

– Population: 251,089

– Median home value: $142,800 (59% own)

– Median rent: $871 (41% rent)

– Median household income: $49,778

– Top public schools: South Bosque Elementary School (A), River Valley Intermediate School (A), Midway High School (A)

– Top private schools: Vanguard College Preparatory School (A+), Live Oak Classical School (A), Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School (A)

– Top places to live: Woodway (A+), Hewitt (A), Lorena (A)

6 / 25Nsaum75 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Galveston County

– Population: 332,885

– Median home value: $199,200 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,078 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $73,330

– Top public schools: Clear Lake High School (A+), Clear Horizons Early College High School (A+), Friendswood High School (A+)

– Top private schools: O’Connell College Preparatory School (A), Bay Area Christian School (A), Trinity Episcopal School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Friendswood (A+), League City (A+), Clear Lake Shores (A)

7 / 25Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Brazoria County

– Population: 360,677

– Median home value: $197,700 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,141 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $81,447

– Top public schools: Glenda Dawson High School (A+), Silvercrest Elementary School (A), Berry Miller Junior High School (A)

– Top private schools: Brazosport Christian School (A), Living Stones Christian School (C+), Angleton Christian School (C+)

– Top places to live: Pearland (A+), Brookside Village (A+), Lake Jackson (A)

8 / 25Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Chambers County

– Population: 41,305

– Median home value: $200,400 (83% own)

– Median rent: $918 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $91,141

– Top public schools: Barbers Hill Middle South (A), Barbers Hill El North (A), Barbers Hill El South (A)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Mont Belvieu (A), Winnie (B+), Old River-Winfree (B+)

9 / 25Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Taylor County

– Population: 136,870

– Median home value: $124,500 (58% own)

– Median rent: $925 (42% rent)

– Median household income: $53,143

– Top public schools: Wylie Junior High School (A), Wylie Middle School (A), Wylie Intermediate School (A)

– Top private schools: St. John’s Episcopal School (unavailable), Cornerstone Christian School (unavailable), A Habitat for Learning (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Abilene (A), Potosi (B+), Tye (B)

10 / 25Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Hays County

– Population: 213,366

– Median home value: $238,700 (62% own)

– Median rent: $1,154 (38% rent)

– Median household income: $68,717

– Top public schools: Dripping Springs High School (A+), Sycamore Springs Middle School (A), Dripping Springs Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: San Marcos Academy (A), Aesa Prep Academy (A), Veritas Academy (B+)

– Top places to live: Buda (A), Dripping Springs (A), Woodcreek (A)

11 / 25Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Kendall County

– Population: 43,769

– Median home value: $348,500 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,196 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $84,747

– Top public schools: Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School (A), Boerne High School (A), Boerne Middle School South (A)

– Top private schools: Geneva School of Boerne (A), Crestmont Christian Preparatory School (unavailable), Hill Country Montessori School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Boerne (A)

12 / 25Hequals2henry // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Harris County

– Population: 4,646,630

– Median home value: $175,700 (55% own)

– Median rent: $1,078 (45% rent)

– Median household income: $61,705

– Top public schools: Carnegie Vanguard High School (A+), Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions (A+), Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (A+)

– Top private schools: St. John’s School (A+), The Kinkaid School (A+), The Awty International School (A+)

– Top places to live: Nassau Bay (A+), Spring Valley Village (A+), Memorial (A+)https://3f6fd3ace4b8b4cee39fc24904939281.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

13 / 25Patriarca12 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Brewster County

– Population: 9,231

– Median home value: $151,400 (58% own)

– Median rent: $703 (42% rent)

– Median household income: $47,080

– Top public schools: Alpine Middle School (B), Alpine High School (B), Big Bend High School (C+)

– Top private schools: Alpine Christian School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Alpine (A), Marathon (A), Study Butte (unavailable)

14 / 25Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dallas County

– Population: 2,606,868

– Median home value: $174,900 (50% own)

– Median rent: $1,105 (50% rent)

– Median household income: $59,607

– Top public schools: School for the Talented & Gifted (A+), School of Science & Engineering (A+), Highland Park High School (A+)

– Top private schools: St. Mark’s School of Texas (A+), The Hockaday School (A+), Greenhill School (A+)

– Top places to live: Cottonwood Creek South (A+), Heights Park (A+), Coppell (A+)

15 / 25Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Brazos County

– Population: 222,981

– Median home value: $201,800 (47% own)

– Median rent: $948 (53% rent)

– Median household income: $49,181

– Top public schools: College Station High School (A+), A&M Consolidated High School (A), Pebble Creek Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Allen Academy (A+), Brazos Christian School (A), St. Joseph Catholic School (A)

– Top places to live: College Station (A), Bryan (B+), Wixon Valley (B+)

16 / 25Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Montgomery County

– Population: 571,949

– Median home value: $235,800 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,203 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $80,902

– Top public schools: College Park High School (A+), The Woodlands High School (A+), Montgomery Intermediate School (A)

– Top private schools: The John Cooper School (A+), The Woodlands Christian Academy (A+), Esprit International School (A)

– Top places to live: The Woodlands (A+), Shenandoah (A), Oak Ridge North (A)

17 / 25Canva

#9. Randall County

– Population: 134,026

– Median home value: $167,800 (71% own)

– Median rent: $917 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $68,261

– Top public schools: Arden Road Elementary School (A), Crestview Elementary School (A), Reeves-Hinger Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Ascension Academy (A+), Holy Cross Catholic Academy (A), St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Canyon (A), Lake Tanglewood (B+), Timbercreek Canyon (B+)

18 / 25Canva

#8. Comal County

– Population: 141,642

– Median home value: $282,300 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,144 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $79,936

– Top public schools: Timberwood Park Elementary School (A), Hoffmann Lane Elementary School (A), Rahe Bulverde Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: St. John Paul II Catholic High School (A), Bracken Christian School (A), New Braunfels Christian Academy (B+)

– Top places to live: Garden Ridge (A+), Fair Oaks Ranch (A), New Braunfels (A)

19 / 25Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Williamson County

– Population: 547,604

– Median home value: $262,300 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,327 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $87,337

– Top public schools: Westwood High IB World School (A+), Vandegrift High School (A+), Meridian World School (A+)

– Top private schools: St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School (A+), Grace Academy (A), Round Rock Christian Academy (A)

– Top places to live: Brushy Creek (A+), Cedar Park (A+), Round Rock (A)

20 / 25Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lubbock County

– Population: 304,808

– Median home value: $140,600 (55% own)

– Median rent: $940 (45% rent)

– Median household income: $52,429

– Top public schools: Reese Educational Center (A), Talkington School for Young Women Leaders (A), Rise Academy (A)

– Top private schools: All Saints Episcopal School (A+), Christ the King Cathedral School (A), Trinity Christian School (A)

– Top places to live: Wolfforth (A), Lubbock (A), Shallowater (A)

21 / 25Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Rockwall County

– Population: 97,175

– Median home value: $266,200 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,429 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $100,920

– Top public schools: Grace Hartman Elementary School (A), Amy Parks-Heath Elementary School (A), New Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Heritage Christian Academy (A), The Fulton School (A), Providence Academy (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Rockwall (A), Heath (A), Fate (A)

22 / 25Mick Watson from Atascocita, Texas // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Denton County

– Population: 833,822

– Median home value: $277,800 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,218 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $86,913

– Top public schools: Flower Mound High School (A+), Hebron High School (A+), Founders Classical Academy of Lewisville (A+)

– Top private schools: Legacy Christian Academy (A+), Coram Deo Academy of Flower Mound (A+), Liberty Christian School (A)

– Top places to live: Flower Mound (A+), Highland Village (A+), Trophy Club (A+)

23 / 25天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Travis County

– Population: 1,226,805

– Median home value: $324,800 (52% own)

– Median rent: $1,289 (48% rent)

– Median household income: $75,887

– Top public schools: Liberal Arts & Science Academy (A+), Westlake High School (A+), Barton Creek Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: St. Stephen’s Episcopal School (A+), St. Andrew’s Episcopal School (A+), Austin Peace Academy (A+)

– Top places to live: Old Enfield (A+), Rollingwood (A+), Gateway (A+)

24 / 25Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Fort Bend County

– Population: 765,394

– Median home value: $265,900 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,431 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $97,743

– Top public schools: Seven Lakes High School (A+), Clements High School (A+), Obra D. Tompkins High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Logos Preparatory Academy (A+), Fort Bend Christian Academy (A+), Calvary Episcopal Preparatory (A)

– Top places to live: Cinco Ranch (A+), Sugar Land (A+), Greatwood (A+)

25 / 25Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Collin County

– Population: 973,977

– Median home value: $315,300 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,389 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $96,913

– Top public schools: Jasper High School (A+), Liberty High School (A+), Independence High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Prestonwood Christian Academy (A+), John Paul II High School (A+), Yorktown Education (A)

– Top places to live: Timberbrook (A+), Preston Highlands (A+), Plano (A+)