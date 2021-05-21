What are the best breakfast restaurants in Amarillo?

Highest-ranking breakfast restaurants in Amarillo, according to Tripadvisor

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Amarillo on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#8. La Campana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Category: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $

– Address: 2220 Canyon Dr, Amarillo, TX 79109-2646

#7. Jacobo’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: Mexican

– Price: $

– Address: 3701 Olsen Blvd Unit L, Amarillo, TX 79109-3053

#6. Jimmys Egg

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2225 S Georgia St, Amarillo, TX 79109-1834

#5. Grandma’s Cocina

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Category: Mexican, American

– Price: $

– Address: 3609 SW 45th Ave 3 Blocks West of I 27 on 45th Street, Amarillo, TX 79109-5662

#4. Youngblood’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Grill

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 620 SW 16th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79101-4000

#3. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (358 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2323 E Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79104-3403

#2. Calico County Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (196 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2410 Paramount Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79109-1706

#1. Ye Olde Pancake Station

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 2800 Virginia Cir, Amarillo, TX 79109-1603

