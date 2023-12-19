AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While many families around the Amarillo and High Plains area will be gathered at home or visiting loved ones for Christmas in 2023, others might be looking for a restaurant alternative to an at-home meal or otherwise something to tide them over before their holiday festivities.

However, holiday hours for a few favored chains might vary. Here’s a look at some of the restaurants in the Amarillo area that will be closed on Christmas, and some popular local stops that will be open for guests.

What restaurants are closed on Christmas day?

Bubba’s 33

Buffalo Wild Wings

Cheddars

Chick-fil-A

Chili’s Grill and Bar

Chipotle

Cracker Barrel

Dunkin’

Golden Corral

KFC

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Red Robin

Sonic

Subway

Taco Bell

Texas Roadhouse

Wendy’s

Whataburger

What restaurants are open on Christmas day?

Applebee’s

The Big Texan Steak Ranch & Brewery

Burger King

Crush Wine Bar

Denny’s

Domino’s Pizza

Dutch Bros

Hooters

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House

iHOP

Los Braceros

McDonald’s

Papa John’s Pizza

Pizza Hut

Public House

Red Lobster

Saltgrass Steak House

Starbucks

Waffle House

Youngblood’s Cafe

Young Sushi “Rocks!”

Zombiez Bar & Grill