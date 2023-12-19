AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While many families around the Amarillo and High Plains area will be gathered at home or visiting loved ones for Christmas in 2023, others might be looking for a restaurant alternative to an at-home meal or otherwise something to tide them over before their holiday festivities.
However, holiday hours for a few favored chains might vary. Here’s a look at some of the restaurants in the Amarillo area that will be closed on Christmas, and some popular local stops that will be open for guests.
What restaurants are closed on Christmas day?
- Bubba’s 33
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Cheddars
- Chick-fil-A
- Chili’s Grill and Bar
- Chipotle
- Cracker Barrel
- Dunkin’
- Golden Corral
- KFC
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Red Robin
- Sonic
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- Texas Roadhouse
- Wendy’s
- Whataburger
What restaurants are open on Christmas day?
- Applebee’s
- The Big Texan Steak Ranch & Brewery
- Burger King
- Crush Wine Bar
- Denny’s
- Domino’s Pizza
- Dutch Bros
- Hooters
- Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House
- iHOP
- Los Braceros
- McDonald’s
- Papa John’s Pizza
- Pizza Hut
- Public House
- Red Lobster
- Saltgrass Steak House
- Starbucks
- Waffle House
- Youngblood’s Cafe
- Young Sushi “Rocks!”
- Zombiez Bar & Grill
