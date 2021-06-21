Westgate Mall to host ‘Summer Job Fair’ on June 26

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Westgate Mall is set to host a “Summer Job Fair” on Saturday, June 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm. to “combat the high number of job openings many local businesses currently,” according to a news release from Westgate Mall.

The release explained that over 20 stores will be in attendance including, Dillard’s, Bath and Body Works, Charlotte Russe with full time positions available and businesses conducting job interviews and hiring on site.

Outside businesses will also be in attendance including, AISD, Tyson, and Texas Home Healthcare the release said. There is space still available for other businesses to participate in the event.

For any businesses interested in attending the event, you can email Libbie Peters at libbie@westgatemalltx.com or call (806) 358-7221.

For more information about Westgate Mall you can visit www.westgatemalltx.com or visit their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/westgatemalltx.

