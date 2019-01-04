Westgate Mall Prepared for Life Without Sears

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - As we first reported last week, Sears Holdings announced it was closing 80 stores across the country, including the location in Amarillo.

It was a decision Westgate Mall said they saw coming.

"We saw the writing on the wall," General Manager Brian Giffin said. "It's too bad because Sears here was a powerhouse store for a number of years. I've been here for 21 years, and they were doing gangbusters back in the late 90s."

It is the second time in Westgate Mall's 37 year history an original anchor store is going out of business. When Mervyn's closed down, Dillard's took over the location, splitting into two stores. This time it will not be that easy.

"They own their own building, Sears does. So they can really sell it to whoever they want, and we really don't have that much control over it. So we'll just see what happens." Giffin said.

Westgate Mall said they are sad to see Sears go, but is excited about a new business bringing in new customers.

"Whoever takes over the space will be a nice improvement for us. They need us, and we need them. So we'll make a deal with whoever it is for everyone's mutual benefit. It will be fine."