AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo released information on traffic shifts that are expected to occur on Western Street as part of the city’s FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program Project.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the contractor is expected to close the west side of Western Street from north of Ridgecrest Circle to SW 34th Ave. on Wednesday, depending on weather conditions. Traffic will then be shifted to the existing pavement on the east side of the street.

“Motorists and those traveling to nearby businesses should be aware of traffic lane switches, posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in work zones,” the release said. “Residents may need alternate routes throughout the project due to temporary lane closures. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.”

Officials said that they expect this portion of the project to be completed by the end of February, depending on weather conditions. For more information about the project, individuals are asked to visit the project’s website, call 806-319-7324 or email construction@amarillo.gov.