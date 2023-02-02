AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that starting Friday, traffic patterns on Western Street will change as the city continues its FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program Project.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the east side of Western Street, from north of Ridgecrest Circle to Southwest 34th Avenue, will be closed starting Friday. Traffic is expected to be shifted to the newly constructed pavement on the west side of the street. Officials expect this portion of the project to be completed by the end of June.

“Motorists should be aware of traffic lane switches, posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in work zones,” the release said. “Residents may need alternate routes at various times throughout the project due to temporary lane closures. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.”

For more information, or if individuals have questions, they are asked to visit the project’s website, call 806-319-7324 or email construction@amarillo.gov.