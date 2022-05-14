AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday officials from Kids Bowl Free.com announced their Kids Bowl Free (KBF) summer bowling program for participating bowling centers around the country.

According to Kids Bowl Free.com, bowling centers, schools, and organizations team up to provide the summer program. KBF said they aim to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer.

Steps to register for the KBF program include:

visit www.KidsBowlFree.com

Select State/Providence

Select a bowling center in the area

Sign up and download the KBF app

According to KBF children must meet the age requirement of the participating bowling centers. KBF said registered kids get two free games of bowling every day this summer.

For more information on the Kids Bowl Free program and to register, visit here.