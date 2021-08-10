Westbound I-40 traffic switch expected Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The I-40 and State Loop (SL) 335 project is about to enter its second major phase of construction, leading to an expected traffic switch on the westbound lane of I-40 that will impact travel into next week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 11, westbound I-40 traffic will be switched onto a newly-constructed overpass at Helium Road by 5 p.m. Eastbound I-40 traffic will be switched onto the overpass at Helium Road by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

TxDOT said that this will allow construction of the new eastbound I-40 overpass at Helium Road. Traffic will stay at two-lanes in that area.

The entrance ramp to westbound I-40 from Soncy Road, and the exit ramp to Hope Road, will be open, according to TxDOT. The entrance ramp to eastbound IH-40 from Hope Road and the off ramp to Soncy Road will be closed.

With the project more than 50% complete, said TxDOT, the I-40 and SL 335 project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.