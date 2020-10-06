West Texas roofing business receives national recognition

WOLFORTH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – TAMKO Pro Certified Contractor J Ferg of Wolfforth, Texas, has been recognized as one of the top-ranking roofing professionals in the nation by the publication Roofing Contractor.

The publication reportedly considers the Top 100 Roofing Contractors of 2020 to be “leading the pack in terms of business generated” and are ranked based on self-reported sales revenue totals from 2019.

“Recognition on this exclusive list is a great achievement for our TAMKO Pros,” said Stephen McNally, TAMKO Building Products’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We are proud of our association with these hard-working successful roofing professionals, and wish them continued momentum throughout the remainder of this year.”

J Ferg says it is one of four TAMKO Pro Certified Contractors to receive the honor and has been a part of TAMKO’s certified program for roofing contractors since 2012.

“Recognition like this makes it easy for my team and me to stay motivated and focused on daily improvement,” said JR Ferguson, President and CEO of J Ferg. “It’s a point of comparison that reminds us that big goals, daily improvement and hard work pays off. I have an incredibly selfless team that understands the importance of daily self-improvement and a high level of experience for the customer. We are very excited for the future and all of the opportunities for growth and improvement that come with it. We are honored to be named in the Top 100 roofing contractors.”

Also included in the list are businesses from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Plano, Frisco, North Richland Hills, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Bedford, Midland, Garland, Tyler, Katy, and Dalworthington Gardens.

More from MyHighPlains.com: