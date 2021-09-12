West Texas Region SCCA Carmageddon Car Show benefits “Wrench It” Scholarship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Car lovers and owners came out to support students looking to take the next steps in the industry programs at Amarillo College Sunday over at the Amarillo College East Campus.

Over the past three years, the West Texas Region of the Sports Car Club of America has been able to give out $4,000 to students with the “Wrench It” Scholarship.

“That scholarship was developed to put people who were specifically going to be a welder, HVAC, mechanic, truck driver, anybody like that, that’s entering into an industry that’s considered a trade, we are going to help them go through school because there is nothing like that, said Regional Executive of West Texas Region of the Sports Car Club of America Autumn Daniel.

Daniel added the scholarship is a blanket scholarship to help cover things financial aid can’t.

“If you apply and you don’t have financial aid and you need to get tools, which is included in our curriculum depending on what you are doing, then that goes towards that.

The “Wrench It” Scholarship can also be rolled over allowing students to reapply for it every semester it is needed.

Daniel said right now the trade industry is struggling to find workers.

“Most of us are in a trade and we know how severely lacking those industries are for workers right now. They are high-paying jobs and you can’t talk people into it and if we can encourage people into these industries, it’s a win for us,” said Daniel.

Daniel said the reaction to the scholarship from students has been overwhelming thank you.

Cody Prather, owner of West Texas Linings and who participated in Sunday’s show said being able to help support students who want to enter into the trade industry is amazing.

“It’s going to these kids, these local kids that want to that want to get into this and really want to pursue a dream and it’s great to help with that,” added Prather.

The cost to enter cars in Sunday’s event was $20 for preregistration and $25 on the day of the event and it was free and open to the public