AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle’s West Texas Heroes Challenge Softball Tournament will take place on Oct. 14 and 15 at the Southeast Softball Complex.

Sandy Langen, 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle committee member, said men’s competitive and men’s rec will take place on Oct. 14, and coed and senior men’s will take place on Oct. 15. She said the games will begin at 8 a.m. on both days.

“Of course, our softball tournament will be going on, but we’ll have different things that they can get connected to the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle, like buying T-shirts,” said Langen. “We’re going to have an honors ceremony where they are going to parade through and we are going to honor them on Saturday at noon, and so we would love for our community to be a part of that.”

Langen said the tournament will benefit the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle, which is an organization that supports first responders in the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.

“They have shown up on many different occasions for first responders,” expressed Langen. “So, they have helped purchase a SWAT truck, they have helped purchase communication comms for a department, and they have helped fund many incidences for officers or firemen who have been injured on the job or have died on the job as well.”

She added that the organization also supports the families of the first responders.

“The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle is there ready to support their family with funds until they can get back on their feet. And then they also help purchase some needed equipment that funds run low on. And then they help send people to training if need be,” Langen concluded.

For more information on the tournament visit the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle website.