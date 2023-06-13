CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced the return of the national tour of the top Drum Corps to the WT’s Bain-Shaeffer Buffalo Stadium on July 17.

Officials with WT detailed that Drum Corps International’s West Texas Drums is set to return for the third time at 7:30 p.m. on July 17 and tickets for the event are $35 to $55 for reserved seats and $25 for general admission.

The event, officials noted, will feature performances from groups including:

The Corps are traveling the country throughout the summer to perform in the competition which will end at the 2023 Drum Corps International World Championship Finals on Aug.12.

“Held right here in our own backyard, this thrilling competition showcases the incredible talent and dedication of over 1000 performers in seven unique corps,” said Dr. DJ Brooks, professor of theory and composition in WT’s School of Music, “These groups create a spectacular fusion of rhythm, energy, and creativity. Whether you are a devoted follower of drum corps or simply curious about marching music, attending West Texas Drums promises an unforgettable experience.”