CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M announced Tuesday that after 72 years they are set to undergo renovations to Joseph A. Hill Memorial Chapel. WT received a $1.5 Million Gift from High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation and is aiming to begin working in the summer of 2023.

Renovations will include:

new exterior doors

Repaired stonework and sidewalks

LED lighting

Remodeling of rooms on each side of the chancel

New flooring and extensive landscaping

The chapel also will be brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act

The gift does not include any new naming rights for the chapel and will include $1.1 million for renovations and $400,000 to establish an endowment to provide for ongoing maintenance.

“This generous investment by the High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation will restore the chapel as a center for spiritual values and education at WT,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “Former WT President Hill unapologetically stood for education and spiritual understanding purposes still prevalent in this chapel and on our campus. Indeed, these views are consistent with and supportive of the Panhandle’s values as a unique place to live and work.”

High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation, donated $3 MIllion in 2021 in the largest gift in its history to fund the Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor in Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center.

According to a WT press release, WT’s Hill Chapel is one of the few chapels on the campus of a public university in Texas, the Hill Chapel serves students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the community at large. Today, it stands as a testament to Hill’s determination to provide a place for student prayer, mediation, and reflection.

For more information on the Joseph A. Hill Memorial Chapel renovation, visit here.