CANYON, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from the West Texas A&M’s Engler College of Business announce the first Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business Golf Classic tournament that will begin at 1 p.m. on April 28. The tournament takes place in Palo Duro Creek Golf Course, 50 Country Club Drive in Canyon.

The Cost per team is $600, or from $1,000 to $2,500 with sponsorship benefits. Business sponsorships also are available for $500. The registration deadline is the morning of April 28 and for sponsorships, the deadline is April 18.

“This tournament is a natural fit for the Engler College of Business since many of our current and future business students will add golf in their lives via business meetings and trips or just because it is a great way to get outside and meet people,” said Dr. Robert A. King, WT`s David Wilder Professor of Business.

Teams of four will compete, the event will also include prizes, a raffle, and a dinner following the tournament. Funds raised during this tournament will be used for scholarships at the Engler College of Business.

For more information on the tournament and how to register, visit here.