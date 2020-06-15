West Texas A&M will continue their ‘Buff Up Your Speech’ program virtually

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M will be continuing their “Buff Up Your Speech” summer program. However, this year it will all be done online.

“Due to COVID-19 we had to restructure that camp so what we’re doing is, we’re providing for the two weeks we would have had camp I we’re providing those children with a standing therapy appointment,” Traci Fredman, Speech-Language Pathologist, at WT stated.

Speech and language therapists said that it is important for those with a communication disorder to continue their therapy even when school is out.

“The kids have made so much progress getting individual therapy and the students have made so much growth in doing the consistent therapy every day. It’s been a great experience,” Fredman said.

WT also has speech programs for adults as well.

“In addition to that we have colleagues that maybe buff up your speech isn’t the best fit and they’re working with patients across all lifespan you know maybe they’ve had a stroke,” Zeth Collom, speech-language pathologist, explained.

Some speech therapists said this does not only help their patients but also their students.

“It’s so good for our students to learn how to work with families as well as patients,” Fredman said.

