West Texas A&M waives application fees and increases ‘The Buff Promise’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is doing its part to help students obtain their education through what many are calling a financially uncertain time.

“We’ve taken what I consider to be a bold step and increased Buff Promise coverage to $80,000 dollars,” Dr. Walter Wendler, President of WT University, said.

“The Buff Promise” is a program at WT that makes a commitment to help those students whose family income is $80,000 or less.

“We promise that we will pay tution fees for any student that’s eligable for Buff Promise,” Dr.Wendler, explained.

WT will also be waiving application fees for graduate and undergraduate students through the end of May.

Dr. Wendler said they understand many are uncertain about finances at this time and they are trying to be sensitive to students who are struggling during this pandemic.

“Almost 50 percent of our students are first generatoin students and that also is a group of people who will likely be very concerned about the finances for college. So we’re trying to reach out to them,” Dr. Wendler said.

Dr. Wendler is hoping to help those across the High Plains looking into higher education.

“We want pecople to know that we are trying to help them, because we think that when we help one of those people in this region of Texas we help this region, so that is our mission,” Dr. Wendler explained.

Undergraduate students who want to apply to WT can complete an online application. WT will also be extending the deadlines for Freshman scholarship applications.

