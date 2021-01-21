West Texas A&M University’s virtual summer camp job fair set for Feb. 4

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced the virtual summer camp job fair is set for Feb. 4.

According to WTAMU they are teaming up with Tarleton State University and Texas A&M University Corpus Christi for a virtual summer camp job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4.

“We’re happy to be working with our sister schools in The Texas A&M University System to find great opportunities for our students,” said Kim Muller, director of Career Services. “These jobs are available for anyone interested in working at a summer camp and not restricted by majors or classifications.”

WTAMU said students must sign up for sessions with employers through their Handshake account. Students can sign up for 10-minute one-on-one sessions or 30-minute group sessions. Students should keep checking in to see what new employers have registered each day. Positions will be available for day camps and sleepover camps across the area, region and nation.

WTAMU continues, Potential employers can register through Jan. 22.

