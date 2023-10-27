AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that student group Students Assisting in Good Endeavors is set to host a coat and blanket drive during WT’s football game against Angelo State University on Saturday.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. in Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium on Saturday, detailed officials, and the donated items will be given to Faith City Mission, an area nonprofit that provides shelter, ministries, clothing, and more to those in need within the community.

“We’ll have bins set up throughout the stadium to collect new or gently used coats and blankets,” said Allison Seymour, event co-chair and a junior biology/pre-med major from Amarillo. “As it says in Philippians 2:4, ‘Instead of each person watching out for their own good, watch out for what is better for others.’ In the end, it doesn’t matter what you have, but instead how you have served others.”

SAGE, noted officials, is a faith-based student organization that was founded in 2000 to host regular service events in order to provide help to those in the community, local charities, and the WT community.

Officials added that money donations will be accepted through SAGE’s Venmo account, @wtsage, and that the donation should be labeled as “coat drive.” Another donation option, according to officials, is to drop off coats or blankets at the Office for Student Engagement and Leadership in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.