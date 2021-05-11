West Texas A&M University’s Research Feedlot helps prepare students to join the beef industry

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — May is National Beef Month and the West Texas A&M University Research Feedlot has not only supported, but played a key role in the industry for decades now.

Associate Professor of Animal Science at WTAMU, John Richeson, said that this facility is essentially a scaled down version of a normal commercial feedlot that could be found in the Texas Panhandle.

“Because we do research, we have smaller pins, and we have about 72 pins and will feed about 800 head at one time,” stated Richeson.

Additionally, Assistant Professor of Animal Science at WTAMU, Kendall Samuelson said the research feedlot is a resource primarily used to better their students. She explained, “As those students are going out and looking for careers in the industry, they not only understand kind of what the feedlot industry is about, but also the day to day operations, and just have a different skill set really from working here and being a part of everything that we do here at the feed yard.”

Sharing his experience on how the feedlot has positively impacted his education is first-year graduate student, Treylr Jackson. “You can understand the science more because you’re actually watching it happen and learning how they make measurements instead of when you’re looking at the textbook. You just read results from research that’s been done,” stated Jackson.

This additional resource providing more hands-on experience than one could ever dream of receiving in a traditional classroom setting.

WT Graduate Research Assistant, Anna Kobza, shared, “We work with the cattle every day, and we’re responsible for caring for their nutritional needs, their health needs. We get experience working in the technology that we use in the feedlot. We work in the mail, we get exposed to all aspects of the feedlot and so that really kind of, it well rounds us for future careers in the feedlot industry.”