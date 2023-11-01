CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University released information on its student leadership lunch on Tuesday afternoon which featured Texas A&M University System Regent Sam Torn and TAMUS Student Regent and WT student Annie Valicek as special guests.

The lunch took place in the Fairly Group Club at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium and WT officials highlighted the significance of having a WT student serve on the system board.

In addition, both Torn and Valicek participated in a Q&A with WT student leaders, according to officials.

Torn expressed his gratitude toward the students in an interview that was conducted by MyHighPlains.com staff.