CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University released information on its student leadership lunch on Tuesday afternoon which featured Texas A&M University System Regent Sam Torn and TAMUS Student Regent and WT student Annie Valicek as special guests.
The lunch took place in the Fairly Group Club at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium and WT officials highlighted the significance of having a WT student serve on the system board.
In addition, both Torn and Valicek participated in a Q&A with WT student leaders, according to officials.
Torn expressed his gratitude toward the students in an interview that was conducted by MyHighPlains.com staff.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.