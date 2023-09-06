CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An announcement from West Texas A&M University detailed the university’s next Great Books Series, set to take place at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 via Zoom.

According to WT, the series will feature a discussion of Christina Rossetti’s narrative poem “Goblin Market,” led by Dr. Monica Hart, associate professor of English at WT.

Dr. Daniel Bloom, Great Books Series organizer and associate professor of philosophy, noted in a WT release that the discussion is open to everyone, including those who have read or have not read the book.

“At first glance, ‘Goblin Market’ seems like a fairy tale,” Hart said. “Two sisters live in a fictional land with goblins who offer forbidden fruit for sale. One sister gives in to temptation, buys the goblin fruit, suffers terrible consequences, but is saved by her loving sister. Straightforward tale of fall and redemption, right? Not really, no.”

The poem, as described by Hart to WT, can be read as “a Christian allegory, a cautionary tale about substance abuse, or an examination of 19th-century British fears of foreigners at the height of its imperialism.”

In addition, the discussion will include an evaluation of the history of artwork by Christina’s brother, artist and poet Dante Gabriel Rossetti, that accompanies the poem.

WT reminded the community that the Great Books Series takes place on the second Tuesday of the month.

Contact dbloom@wtamu.edu to register for the Great Books Series.