West Texas A&M University’s Family Nurse Practitioner program nationally recognized

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s Family Nurse Practitioner program was recently ranked as one of the best in the nation.

RegisteredNursing.org recently ranked WT’s nursing program #4 in the country.

The accolade seemed to be appreciated but not unexpected for Dr.Holly Jeffreys, the head of WT’s nursing program. “This accolade is just more proof of what we already know — WT’s nursing program is top-notch and ready to meet students’ needs, whether they’re looking for a flexible, completely online experience or if they’re looking for a hybrid approach of face-to-face and online studies, ” said Dr.Jeffreys.

WT also recently had their online RN to BSN program nationally recognized by College Choice, who ranked it among the 10 best online nursing schools in the country. For Dr. J. Dirk Nelson, the dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, the accolades show how ready WT’s students are.

Dr. Nelson said, “These multiple recognitions show that we are ready to meet the regional demand for healthcare workers with our online BSN degree and other educational programs. Now, more than ever, nurses are essential, and we are committed to helping our healthcare workers further their careers and provide invaluable care for our entire region.”

