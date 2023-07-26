CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A recent announcement from West Texas A&M University detailed the appointment of Dr. Holly Jeffreys as the new dean of the university’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Jeffreys, who has led WT’s Department of Nursing since August 2020, is set to take over for Dr. J. Dirk Nelson on Aug. 1. Nelson, according to a news release from WT, departed in June to become the first dean of the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences, the restructured Abilene Christian University.

“Dr. Jeffreys is an innovative and entrepreneurial leader,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “Not only has she established healthcare practices across the Panhandle to serve communities, but she has been instrumental in growing the WT Department of Nursing through strategic partnerships. As dean, she will have the opportunity to use her innovative approach for the whole College.”

Dr. Neil Terry, executive vice president and provost, explained in the release that Jeffreys was chosen because of her leadership experience in higher education and the private sector.

“I value the commitment she has to the College and the regional community,” Terry said. “She has a lot of hard work in her future, but I know she is anxious to do her best to support and advance the interest of the College and all of its stakeholders.”

Jeffreys is also a Panhandle-area nurse practitioner and a WT graduate along with WT’s High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation Professor in Nursing Leadership, according to the release.

After an internal search process that included multiple nominations from faculty members for the dean position in the College, Jeffreys was ultimately chosen for the position, the release detailed.

“I do not take the responsibility lightly,” said Jeffreys. “I know the graduates from our college play a critical role in the overall health and success of the people in and around the Texas Panhandle. I am thankful for the opportunity to work alongside a strong administrative team and look forward to leading our college forward in accomplishing the mission and realizing the vision of WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.”

“I loved watching my dad serve others, but when I saw the nurses going up and down the hallways from room to room using these amazing skills that helped patients both physically and mentally, I knew that was what I wanted to become,” added Jeffreys. “The nurses could make the saddest patients smile, the maddest patient become kind again, and the hurting patients feel more comfortable by just being present.”

WT’s Department of Nursing, the release read, provides around 70% of nurses employed throughout the Texas Panhandle and includes the Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor at the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center. The education floor houses the Department of Communication Disorders and the Department of Sports and Exercise Sciences.

“My No. 1 goal as a dean is to continue to grow and develop a strong culture within our leadership team, our faculty and our students that consistently prioritizes the concerns of others above that of our own—never allowing limitations to diminish our commitment and effectiveness in making a difference in the lives of those we serve,” Jeffreys said.

The release noted that Jeffreys served on multiple health advisory and nursing boards including the Texas Association of Rural Health Clinics and the Texas Board of Nursing. She was also named a University of Texas distinguished nursing alumni and Texas Nurse Practitioner of the Year by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.