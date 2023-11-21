AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s Chamber Singers released information on its upcoming free holiday concert, scheduled for Dec. 2.

A release from WT detailed that the Chamber Singers’ Christmas concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall and will feature a selection of songs including “Joy to the World,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” and more holiday classics.

“Many of our numbers will be beloved classic carols arranged with some twists and turns,” said Dr. Sean Pullen, director of choral programs and professor of music in WT’s School of Music. “The intimacy of the FAC recital hall makes a great setting for this concert, which is sure to bring the holiday spirit to our audience.”

Officials released the following sopranos and altos set to perform in the concert:

Sarah Boydston– Amarillo, junior, Music Education

McKenna Cooper–Midlothian, senior, Music Therapy

Geri Dingman—Frisco, junior, Vocal Performance

Julia Douglas—Wichita, Kan., freshman, Music Therapy

Brinklee Fairchild—Midland, freshman, Vocal Performance

Grace Gaertner—Whitehouse, senior, Music Education

Joli Goebel—Amarillo, junior, Music Therapy

Lia Gonzalez—Brenham, freshman, Music Therapy

Brooklynn King—Pearland, sophomore, Vocal Performance

Faith Powell—Amarillo, junior, Music Education

Sauncy Reddick—Beaver, Okla., senior Music Education

The following tenors and basses will also perform in the concert:

Connor Cooksey—San Antonio, sophomore, Music Education

Caedon Dietz—Dresden, Germany, sophomore, Music Technology

Brady Fellers—Borger, junior, Music Education

Eduardo Guaderrama, Friona, graduate student, Choral Conducting

Benjamin Kerley—Amarillo, freshman, Business Management

Ethan Klein—Sioux Falls, S.D., junior, Computer Information Systems

Elliott Lewis—College Station, freshman, Music Education

Daniel Taylor—Leander, senior, Chemistry

The upcoming concert is one of several holiday activities that will take place at WT and in Canyon. Take a look at this MyHighPlains.com list of holiday events in the area.