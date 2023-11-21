AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s Chamber Singers released information on its upcoming free holiday concert, scheduled for Dec. 2.
A release from WT detailed that the Chamber Singers’ Christmas concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall and will feature a selection of songs including “Joy to the World,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” and more holiday classics.
“Many of our numbers will be beloved classic carols arranged with some twists and turns,” said Dr. Sean Pullen, director of choral programs and professor of music in WT’s School of Music. “The intimacy of the FAC recital hall makes a great setting for this concert, which is sure to bring the holiday spirit to our audience.”
Officials released the following sopranos and altos set to perform in the concert:
- Sarah Boydston– Amarillo, junior, Music Education
- McKenna Cooper–Midlothian, senior, Music Therapy
- Geri Dingman—Frisco, junior, Vocal Performance
- Julia Douglas—Wichita, Kan., freshman, Music Therapy
- Brinklee Fairchild—Midland, freshman, Vocal Performance
- Grace Gaertner—Whitehouse, senior, Music Education
- Joli Goebel—Amarillo, junior, Music Therapy
- Lia Gonzalez—Brenham, freshman, Music Therapy
- Brooklynn King—Pearland, sophomore, Vocal Performance
- Faith Powell—Amarillo, junior, Music Education
- Sauncy Reddick—Beaver, Okla., senior Music Education
The following tenors and basses will also perform in the concert:
- Connor Cooksey—San Antonio, sophomore, Music Education
- Caedon Dietz—Dresden, Germany, sophomore, Music Technology
- Brady Fellers—Borger, junior, Music Education
- Eduardo Guaderrama, Friona, graduate student, Choral Conducting
- Benjamin Kerley—Amarillo, freshman, Business Management
- Ethan Klein—Sioux Falls, S.D., junior, Computer Information Systems
- Elliott Lewis—College Station, freshman, Music Education
- Daniel Taylor—Leander, senior, Chemistry
The upcoming concert is one of several holiday activities that will take place at WT and in Canyon. Take a look at this MyHighPlains.com list of holiday events in the area.
