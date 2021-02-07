West Texas A&M University will use Guenther Hall for COVID-19 quarantine

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University has identified Guenther Hall as the designated hall for COVID-19 isolation or quarantine for temporary relocation assignments of on-campus residential students that have reported a positive COVID-19 test or close contact to a positive individual.

A close contact (or often referred to as direct contact) is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes when either person has not been wearing a face covering.

A cluster is defined as an aggregation of cases of a disease.

A COVID-19 cluster occurs when there is a concentration of infections in the same area at the same time.

If a cluster(s) are identified by the university, the Buff Alert Emergency Notification procedure will be followed relating to the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act, which establishes requirements regarding health and safety information that universities must share with their campuses.



