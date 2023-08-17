(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of August 17, 2023.)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Thursday, West Texas A&M University will welcome new and returning students living on campus during its official Move-In Day, before continuing on into its Buff Branding weekend activities.

Move-In Day for the Fall 2023 semester will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to the university, once again using the “Stop, Drop, and Go” move-in process in an effort to reduce traffic congestion and wait times.

Students moving in during the Move-In Day time frame will need to sign up for a time slot, as noted in released university information. Students were asked to arrive at their assigned residence hall at their scheduled time with a photo ID in order to receive keys, and follow the “Stop, Drop, and Go” method for move-in to help keep traffic flowing.

As explained on the university website, the “Stop, Drop, and Go” method will ask that students moving in:

Stop their vehicles temporarily

their vehicles temporarily Drop their belongings (unload cars) with the help of personal guests

their belongings (unload cars) with the help of personal guests Go park their cars away from the move-in area in a designated long-term parking location

Students who do not have time slots scheduled for the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. period, noted officials, will be able to move in any time between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Alongside Move-In Day, WT officials explained that the “Buff Branding 2023” event weekend will also begin Thursday and run through Saturday. After students receive Buff Branding lanyards and name tags at their residence halls or the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership on Thursday, students will be able to participate in group activities and organization events.

On Friday, the Buff Branding weekend will include multiple lunches with faculty from the university’s different academic colleges, as well as networking events, a campus walkthrough for those working to find their upcoming classrooms, and an overview of campus traditions.

On Saturday, the Buff Branding schedule will include further group activities, including an event surrounding the Eternal Flame at the Buffalo Fountain and the Branding Ceremony.

A full schedule of the Buff Branding 2023 event can be found here.