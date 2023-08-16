CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from West Texas A&M University, a three-day orientation to welcome the 2023-2024 scholars in the College Assistance Migrant Program will start on Wednesday at Hidden Falls Ranch.

Organizers said that during the orientation, representatives from the United States Department of Agriculture will listen to the stories of the program scholars of migrating within the agricultural work field, as well as share information about USDA programs and opportunities focused on supporting academic success.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, CAMP is a federally funded program to help students from migrant and seasonal farmworker backgrounds succeed at WTAMU, facilitating the transition for these students from high school to college. WT officials described that the program offers services such as:

Academic advising and support;

Tutoring and supplemental instruction;

Financial aid counseling;

Cultural enrichment;

Social adjustment;

Leadership and professional development activities; and

Services such as scholarships up to $2,700, book assistance, and a monthly stipend.

Further information on the CAMP program at WTAMU can be found on the university website.