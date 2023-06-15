CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that a WT researcher, along with a faculty member at the University of Texas, published a study about the knots that can form in strands of DNA or protein chains.

A news release from WT explained that Dr. Mona Ozmaian, WT assistant professor of engineering, and Dr. Dmitrii Makarov, UT professor of chemistry published “Long-lived metastable knots in polyampholyte chains” on June 14 in the scientific research journal PLOS ONE.

“These knots were first observed in biology labs, and scientists believe that many biological chains might develop knots,” Ozmaian said. “However, the role of these knots is not yet entirely understood.”

WT noted that “thermal fluctuations” have been seen to cause the knots to disentangle by themselves, however, the researchers found that “electrostatic interactions” may be the cause of some long-lasting knots.

The professors, according to WT, created computer simulations to evaluate the knots as some longest-lived knots can outlast the “maximum feasible time of such simulations.” The PLOS ONE research aimed to estimate the lifespan of the knots.

“We may not know yet what these knots can do, but by understanding their lifespan, we can start to get a better grasp on this situation,” Ozmaian said. “They may not necessarily cause problems in humans or animals, but they can affect important functions of proteins.”