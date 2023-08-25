CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University released information on its ninth annual Buffalo Council Sporting Clay Competition, set for Sept. 16 to raise scholarship funds for WT students.

The competition will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 16 at the Amarillo Gun Club, located at 4521 S. Osage Street. Check-in is set for 8 a.m. and lunch will follow the competition, officials with WT noted. The registration deadline is Sept. 8.

In addition, the Calcutta and auctions will take place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 at J Brex Co. in Atrium Plaza, located at 619 S. Tyler Street and admission is included with a team sponsorship.

Sponsorship prices for a four-person team range between $500 to $5,000, said organizers, and donors can also sponsor groups of WT Trap and Skeet Team members in the competition.

The proceeds earned will support student scholarships through the WTAMU Foundation and officials added that the Buffalo Council is “an independent fundraising arm dedicated to promoting scholarships and university advancement.”

Call 806-290-2833 or visit buffalocouncil.com/events for more information on the competition.