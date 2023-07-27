CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An announcement from West Texas A&M University included details on the High Plains Piano Extravaganza, a concert to be held in honor of WT Professor Emeritus of Music Bill Evans and to raise funds for the Amarillo Music Teachers Association.

According to a WT release, the free concert will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall on the WT campus and will pay tribute to Evans, who died in March.

“Audiences will be in for a treat thanks to a diverse lineup of compositions,” said Dr. Choong-ha Nam, professor in the School of Music in WT’s Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. “Not only does this concert provide an opportunity for delightful collaborations between musicians, it also allows us to pay tribute to Bill Evans, who taught piano at WT for decades and whose legacy continues on through his students and their students to this day.”

The Extravaganza, according to the release, will feature area piano and music teachers and renowned performers as they come together to perform famous works from Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvořák, Gabriel Faure, Sergey Rachmaninoff, John Phillip Sousa and more.

In addition, a silent auction will be held to help raise funds for the Amarillo Music Teachers Association teacher enrichment fund. These funds will pay for the membership fee for new piano teachers at the Music Teachers National Association, the release detailed.

The raised funds at the event will also support scholarships for junior high and high school students who want to attend the WT Piano Camp, set to begin in July 2024. At the camp, students will have the opportunity to study solo and chamber music with WT faculty members along with guest teachers.

“Most of the pianists performing in the concert are actively teaching the next generation of the region’s musicians,” Nam expressed in the release.