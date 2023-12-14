CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that the university will offer a seminar in the 2024 spring semester for students in the WT Graduate School, focused on Amarillo native and world-renowned author George Saunders.

Officials detailed that “Seminar in Major Authors: George Saunders-His Work, Influences and Impact” will take place from 6 p.m. – 8:40 p.m. on Mondays by Dr. Ryan Brooks, associate professor of English and co-director of graduate studies in English, during the spring semester.

The class, according to officials, will cover Saunders’ fiction and nonfiction writing along with text that influenced him including Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse Five” and John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath,” among others.

“Saunders is one of the most influential and celebrated, not to mention funniest and strangest, fiction writers in the world,” said Brooks. “We’ll examine his depictions of 21st-century working-class life, among other topics, and consider how those depictions may have been shaped by his time in the Panhandle. His speculative fiction also crosses over into horror and science fiction, so we’ll be reading and discussing a wide variety of genres.”

In addition, Saunders will be the featured speaker for Amarillo College’s Creative Mind Lecture, scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on April 4, 2024, in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. The lecture will also be co-presented by WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series and the Center for the Study of the American West’s Garry L. Nall Lecture in Western Studies.

Saunders as a master’s student, described officials, was a part of WT’s English program in the 1980s and went on to author the 2017 novel “Lincoln in the Bardo” which won the Man Booker Prize. In addition, Saunders received a MacArthur Foundation Genius grant in 2006 and his work has appeared in accredited magazines including The New Yorker, GQ and Harper’s Magazine.

Saunders was also notably named one of Time Magazine’s “Most Influential People in the World” in 2013, officials added.

In addition to Brooks’ class, Dr. Alex Hunt, CSAW director and WT’s Vincent/Haley Professor of Western Studies, will also incorporate Saunders’ works into his English classes in the spring semester, officials said.