CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Students and faculty at West Texas A&M University are gearing up for the spring semester with several activities and initiatives on campus, set to begin on Jan. 16.

Officials with WT detailed that spring semester classes will resume on Jan. 16 as returning students will be welcomed back with initiatives from the Office for Student Affairs, the Alumni Association and non-academic sorority Beta Sigma Phi.

“The start of our spring 2024 semester renews our campus with excitement, dreams and energy,” said Dr. Chris Thomas, vice president for student affairs. “Students, faculty and staff are ready to begin working as we move toward achieving our goals with student belonging, engagement, and success at the heart of everything we do.”

In addition, WT faculty and staff along with volunteers will be on-site at both the Canyon campus and the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center to welcome students. According to officials, volunteers will work in 30-minute shifts from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 17 as part of WT’s Start Strong initiative.

“We know that those first two days of classes can be both challenging and exciting,” said Chance Haugen, assistant vice president for campus community and engagement. “Our faculty and staff love the opportunity that the campus greeter program affords them—to get in front of our students when they return to WT, answering any questions that they may have and welcoming them all back with a friendly smile.”

Officials reminded students that although the campus will be closed on Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, members of Beta Sigma Phi will continue the tradition for the ninth year of hand-knitting scarves and caps and leaving them around the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughan Pedestrian Mall and Old Main for students in need.

“We don’t know how many people are out there who need items like this, and our group is always very active in trying to help our community,” said Beth Vizzini, Cornette Library facilities manager and president of Beta Sigma Phi’s Xi Alpha Epsilon Phi chapter. “With the yarn bombing, we’re able to help our students and our neighbors through our members’ passion for knitting.”

Further, the WT Alumni Association will host a holiday food drive for food-insecure students and officials noted that donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted until Jan. 19. Since the drive began on Dec. 11 for The Market on Tierra, a Canyon food bank at St. Helen’s Outreach, almost 500 items have been donated.

Ronnie Hall, WT Alumni Association executive director, told WT that food items can be purchased at area stores or through a registry on Amazon.

“Our holiday food drive is a great opportunity for Buff alumni to help combat food insecurity among our students,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “Through their generosity, our alumni will make a huge difference in the lives of our current students, showing them that Buffs are always there for other Buffs.”

The WT Office of Community Standards will also host an educational program on “alcohol and drugs” at 4 p.m. on Jan. 17 in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

Officials added that at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18, students will have the chance to win supplies through Supplies Bingo during a game night, also located in Legacy Hall and organized by the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership.