CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University recently announced that a record number of students were invited into its chapter of the all-university academic honor society Mortar Board.

The announcement noted that WT’s Scribes chapter has invited 61 seniors for the 2023-2024 class and that nationally, Mortar Board often recommends that the WT chapter should not exceed 50 members.

“The quality of our nominees and our efforts to return our chapter to pre-pandemic levels of activities convinced Mortar Board to allow us to tap these additional nominees,” said Dr. Elizabeth Morrow Clark, professor of history and Scribes adviser.

Mortar Board nominations, the announcement read, “promote students who embody the values of scholarship, leadership, and service.” Members are selected through recommendations from faculty, Mortar Board alumni and active chapter members.

A formal ceremony will take place in the fall to initiate new members as they will participate in chapter traditions throughout their senior year, WT added.

WT detailed that this year’s class of WT’s Mortar Board students represent four of the university’s six colleges.

“I love teaching core courses,” Clark said, “because I get to see a cross-section of students from all majors. And then I get to work with the very best of those students when they join Mortar Board. I love seeing Mortar Board members go on to pursue excellence in academics and careers.”

Mortar Board was founded in 1918 as the only women’s honor society and then in 1943 the society declared that all candidates would be eligible “regardless of race, color or creed” after the first Black student was initiated. Further, the board now consists of 234 chartered chapters in the U.S, according to WT.

Mortar Board inductees come from all over the state including Amarillo, Lubbock, Pampa, Borger, Midland and more.