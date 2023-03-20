CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University released information about the university’s major day of service in early April.

According to a news release from the university, more than 100 students from the university will take place in “The Big Event” student-run service project on April 1 throughout Amarillo and Canyon.

The Big Event first began at Texas A&M University in 1982 and has become the largest one-day, student-run service project in the United States, according to the release, consisting of 130 affiliated events across the country.

West Texas A&M University’s project will begin at 7 a.m. on April 1, where students are expected to participate in 30 service projects across Amarillo and Canyon, including yard work, painting houses and junk removal.

“Our goal is to help anybody in Amarillo and Canyon that we can,” said student organizer Abby Kate Hays, a senior sports and exercise science major from Boyd. “We hope to have 200 students involved this year after having about 150 last year… and we hope the community will be interested in donating food for our volunteers and tools for our projects, and that, in years to come, we have more people requesting jobs.”