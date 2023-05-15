CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After the commencement ceremonies earlier this month, officials with West Texas A&M University are hosting new student orientations for incoming freshmen beginning Friday on the Canyon campus.

According to a news release from the university, new student orientation sessions will begin Friday and Saturday for incoming freshmen. Officials said that eight sessions will be hosted between May and August, including two sessions for Spanish-speaking families.

“NSO is one of the first hands-on experiences our freshmen will have on campus,” Amanda Lawson, WT’s assistant director of new student and transfer orientation, said in the release. “The students can have their questions answered while getting to know the campus and making new friends.”

Officials said the programs give new WT students the chance to be exposed to the campus as well as the community. According to the release, orientation sessions include information on academics, campus resources, campus life, technology and traditions. Students will also be able to register for classes.

Family orientation sessions will also give guests and family members of new students attending an orientation the chance to be exposed to the campus and community. The release said family sessions are designed to help families understand the services the university has to offer.

According to the release, the new student orientation schedule is as follows:

May 19-20 for all Colleges;

June 1-2 for Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business and College of Engineering;

June 8-9 for Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences, Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities and College of Nursing and Health Sciences;

June 22-23 for Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, College of Engineering and College of Nursing and Health Sciences (Spanish family session available);

June 29-30 for Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Engler College of Business, Rogers College of Education; and Harrington College of Fine Arts (Spanish family session available);

July 20-21 for all Colleges; `

Aug. 1-2 for Engler College of Business, Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences, Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities and College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and

Aug. 14-15 for all Colleges.

Officials said that transfer registration days for students coming to WT from another higher education institution will be hosted on July 20 and Nov. 3. For more information, visit the university’s website.