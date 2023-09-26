CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University invited the community to its new Criminal Justice Career Fair, set to take place on Oct. 4 in Legacy Hall on the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

Officials detailed that the fair will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 4, giving students and community members who are interested in pursuing a career in criminal justice the opportunity to learn more about the field.

“We’re hoping to appeal not only to our own Buffs and incoming freshmen, but also to students who may be considering a transfer to WT, whether after graduating from a community college or transferring from another four-year school,” said Jeanette Arpero, instructor of criminal justice, “And this also is open to anyone in the community who is considering a career change or looking for new educational opportunities.”

WT released the following agencies that will participate in the fair:

Amarillo Police Department

Liberal, Kansas Police Department

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Police

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Pantex

Potter County Sheriff’s Office

Randall County Sheriff’s Office

Randall County Juvenile Probation / Youth Center of the High Plains

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Community supervision and corrections departments from Potter, Randall and Armstrong counties

“These agencies often need support staff who aren’t officers,” Arpero said. “They need communications specialists, nurses, social workers and more, so there are ample opportunities for a wide variety of students and community members.”

WT’s Criminal Justice graduate program ranked No. 6 in Texas and No. 30 overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 rankings, according to WT. In 2021, the program was also named one of the Best Online Programs and Best Online Programs for Veterans by the U.S. News and World Report.