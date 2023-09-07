CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that area language teachers will get the chance to brush up on their language skills during a workshop on Friday at the university.

Officials detailed that WT’s Panhandle Language Teachers Association, part of the university’s Spanish program, will host its Fall Kickoff Teacher Development workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Dr. Diane Neubauer, a Mandarin instructor and foreign language teaching researcher from Arizona State University, will be on-site to provide hands-on training on current teaching techniques, noted Dr. Andrew Reynolds, WT professor of Spanish.

“Dr. Neubauer emphasizes using the target language 100 percent of the time in early-learner classrooms,” Reynolds said. “She’ll provide the audience with classroom demonstrations, having the workshop members role-play as Mandarin students so that they will authentically experience her classroom methods.”

Reynolds noted to WT that PTLA is the only organization that provides foreign language teacher development to area teachers.

“Foreign language learning is severely undervalued in our culture, and although many of us will assert the benefits of being bilingual, teaching and prioritizing language learning has largely been a failure in the U.S.,” Reynolds said. “PLTA aims to change the perception of language learning by improving language teaching and advocating for our current foreign language programs.”

In addition, Michael Cole and his Pampa High School Spanish program are set to receive the PTLA Teaching in Excellence Award at the workshop. This comes as, according to Reynolds, Cole’s Spanish program has consistently demonstrated student success.

“Every year, his advanced-placement classes earn 100 percent pass rates on both the AP and College-Level Examination Program tests,” Reynolds said. “This spring, a stunning 60 percent of the AP Spanish class earned the highest score possible on the AP exam. The program is an exemplary model for language teaching in the Panhandle.”