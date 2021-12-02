West Texas A&M University to host fall commencement ceremonies

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University are preparing for its upcoming Fall Commencement ceremonies, which are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 pm. Dec. 11 at the First United Bank Center on the university’s Canyon campus.

According to a news release from the university, officials expect more than 1,000 students to walk across the stage during the two ceremonies later this month. The 10 a.m. ceremony will consist of students from Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, College of Education and Social Sciences and the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. The 2 p.m. ceremony will consist of students from the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, College of Engineering and College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

“Commencement allows the University community to come together to celebrate the accomplishments and achievements of our students,” WT President Walter V. Wendler said in the release. “We are proud that these Buffs will now go out and make their mark on the region and the world.”

Out of the 1,069 students who have earned undergraduate or graduate degrees, students come from 40 states and 17 countries. Out of the total, 565 students are teh first in their family to earn a college degree and nearly 10% will finish with a 4.0-grade point average.

Prior to the ceremonies on Dec. 11, certain graduates will participate in a Donning of the Stoles ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. According to the release, parents, family members or friends of African-American, Hispanic and international students will place a stole on a graduate, stating what the graduate means to them.

The commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed at wtamu.edu/commencement, the release stated.