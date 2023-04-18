CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from West Texas A&M University announced Tuesday that scholars and educators from around the United States have been selected for the university’s Rural Community Leaders Fellowship.

According to a news release from the university, the fellowship is a program of the educational leadership doctoral program of West Texas A&M University’s Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences. This fellowship is an opportunity to “identify and recognize particularly talented and service-oriented rural leaders.”

The 2023 summit is scheduled for April 25-26 at the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Center, located at 720 S. Tyler Street.

“We are so fortunate to learn from these proven leaders who bring a wealth of practical experience, real-world insights, and a deep understanding of the complexities of leadership,” said Shanna Peeples, WT’s Dr. John G. O’Brien Distinguished Chair in Education and the co-creator, with Brad Johnson, a clinical professor of education, of the RCL Fellowship. “Rural communities offer a rich tapestry of social, economic and cultural diversity that is essential for understanding the complexities of modern society. Research in rural communities can help to address longstanding inequalities and promote cross-sector solutions, making it a crucial area of study for researchers and policymakers alike.”

This fellowship will give educators the chance to pass on their knowledge and skills to doctoral students and other fellows for one year, the release said. This will help doctoral faculty further understand rural communities through professional partnerships.

“Our doctoral students will benefit from the powerful combination of wisdom from our Fellows and cutting-edge research. We believe that this innovative synthesis is the key to unlocking the full potential of the next generation of leaders for our rural communities,” Johnson said in the release. “The RCL Fellowship provides a means to pass the lessons learned in the field directly to the next generation of rural leaders.”

The fellows will participate in a summit where they respond to a national rural research agenda, focusing on health and wellness, partnerships and community relationships, spatial and educational equity, teacher and leader preparation, recruitment and retention, college and career pathways, and policy and funding. These topics will be applied to rural regions.

The full list of inaugural fellows can be found on the university’s website. Officials said in the release that nominees for the next class of fellows are being accepted now.