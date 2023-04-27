CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is set to feature a student sculpture in the final art exhibition of the school year, according to officials with WT.

Officials detailed that “Limbo” by Tiahna-Dawn Brecheisen, a senior studio art major, will be on view May 4 to 20 in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in Mary Moody Northen Hall. WT will host an opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 4.

The exhibition is described by officials as a combination of ceramics, family memorabilia and recycled objects in a salon-style gallery setting that will represent home.

“When I learned I had the opportunity to utilize the entire gallery, I expanded my original idea and fell in love with the concept of turning the room into a way to communicate with those I have lost,” said Brecheisen. “I want the audience to feel as welcome in the gallery as they do in their own homes. I want them to feel comfort in knowing if they are grieving and healing, they are not alone. I want my family to know I have learned from them, and I will do better.”

Misty Gamble, assistant professor of art, explained in a WT press release that the work of Brecheisen is about “memory, loss and reverence.”

“In the tradition of outsider art and naïve art, she creates elaborate installations of found art objects and constructed forms using deconstructed and reconstructed materials collected after her grandfather’s passing,” Gamble said.

Officials added that the poster work of graphic design students will also be on display within the Northern atrium.

The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and by appointment Friday and Saturday. Those interested can email jrevett@wtamu.edu to book an appointment, officials noted.