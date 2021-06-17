West Texas A&M University to Commemorate Juneteenth

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University said the Texas A&M University system will observe Juneteenth and close Friday, June 18, for the holiday.

WT said given the short notice, employees at System universities and agencies who provide essential service or whose service are needed tomorrow, Friday, June 18, to support events and activities should report to the university. The events include, New Student Orientation, testing, and the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle board meeting.

System universities and agencies who employ them are authorized to provide compensatory time off to those employees said the university.

President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19 as a national holiday.